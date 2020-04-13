Joel Klatt's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With less than two weeks until the 2020 NFL Draft, Joel Klatt reveals his 2020 NFL Mock Draft, with the board split down the middle between offense and defense. With less than two weeks until the 2020 NFL Draft, Joel Klatt reveals his 2020 NFL Mock Draft, with the board split down the middle between offense and defense. 👓 View full article

