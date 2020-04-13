Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000
Monday, 13 April 2020 () Americans spent a glum Easter Sunday largely confined to their homes by the still-raging coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. death toll neared 22,000, with more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide.
U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. Gavino Garay has more.
