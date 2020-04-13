Global  

WNBA star Allie Quigley beats Chris Paul in NBA HORSE Challenge

CBC.ca Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
WNBA star Allie Quigley ousted 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul in the quarter-finals of ESPN's NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge, standing out on the makeshift cobblestone court complete with chalk lines at her home in Deerfield, Ill.
