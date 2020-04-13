Global  

Tributes pour in as Chelsea great Peter Bonetti passes away

Team Talk Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Chelsea greats Petr Cech and Ron 'Chopper' Harris have led the tributes to former Blues goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, after he sadly died.

