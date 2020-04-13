Tributes pour in as Chelsea great Peter Bonetti passes away Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Chelsea greats Petr Cech and Ron 'Chopper' Harris have led the tributes to former Blues goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, after he sadly died.



The post Tributes pour in as Chelsea great Peter Bonetti passes away appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this