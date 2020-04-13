Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Man Utd told their place by Tottenham amid £200m Harry Kane transfer talk

Man Utd told their place by Tottenham amid £200m Harry Kane transfer talk

Team Talk Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Reports on Sunday claimed Tottenham were ready to cash in on Harry Kane, with Man Utd prepared to match a world-record £200m fee.

The post Man Utd told their place by Tottenham amid £200m Harry Kane transfer talk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Neville: Kane fits Man Utd’s transfer record

Neville: Kane fits Man Utd’s transfer record 02:37

 Gary Neville says Harry Kane is the type of player Manchester United would traditionally look to sign and Jamie Redknapp believes the Tottenham striker could ‘explore other avenues’ if Spurs fail to win trophies.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.