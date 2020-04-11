Football superstar Neymar happy for his 52-year-old mum to be dating 22-year-old superfan Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Football superstar Neymar's 52-year-old mum has raised eyebrows after it emerged she is dating a gamer aged just 22.Nadine Goncalves' new boyfriend is even six years younger than the Brazilian star.Nadine, who split from Neymar's... Football superstar Neymar's 52-year-old mum has raised eyebrows after it emerged she is dating a gamer aged just 22.Nadine Goncalves' new boyfriend is even six years younger than the Brazilian star.Nadine, who split from Neymar's... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this