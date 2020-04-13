Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Mandhana sleeps 10 hours, watches movies, plays ludo, works out

Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Mandhana sleeps 10 hours, watches movies, plays ludo, works out

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Working out, washing utensils, watching movies and playing Ludo online -ï¿½ these are some of the few activities which ace Indian batter Smriti Mandhana is indulging during the lockdown period in place as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

In a one-minute 38 second video shared by the BCCI, Mandhana has revealed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ravipal83098561

Ravipal RT @BCCI: WATCH📽️: Lockdown Diaries with Smriti Mandhana 👊 Workouts, troubling her brother, Ludo & a lot more. @mandhana_smriti reveals ho… 14 minutes ago

cricketnmore

cricketnmore Sleeping 10 hours, watching movies: Smriti Mandhana's lockdown diaries 👉https://t.co/DhW10Z3nUj Get more updates… https://t.co/cUuEJabI7J 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.