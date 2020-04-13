Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Mandhana sleeps 10 hours, watches movies, plays ludo, works out Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Working out, washing utensils, watching movies and playing Ludo online -ï¿½ these are some of the few activities which ace Indian batter Smriti Mandhana is indulging during the lockdown period in place as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.



In a one-minute 38 second video shared by the BCCI, Mandhana has revealed... 👓 View full article

