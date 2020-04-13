Sports photographer Causi, 48, dies of COVID-19

Popular New York sports photographer Anthony Causi, who covered the city's teams for 25 years for the New York Post, died from the coronavirus. He was 48.

Tweets about this Տɑղժɾɑ ժҽҽ ☮︎ RT @OlivingstonTV: This is horrible news to hear. The last time we were together at Spring Training we spoke about family, as we always did… 6 seconds ago Joseph Staszewski RT @Noahsyndergaard: This is devastating. Anthony was one of the best in the business. A true professional. He was kind, genuine, and good… 20 seconds ago Josephine Son RT @nypostsports: Anthony Causi, a longtime photographer for The Post whose prolific talent and larger-than-life personality made him a fix… 27 seconds ago HjRock RT @NY_KnicksPR: Anthony Causi was a fixture at the Garden and one of the best photographers in the business. He was a warm person with a g… 46 seconds ago DeZegaPrynce (Recovering Cynic) RT @dsupervilleap: Anthony Causi, beloved Post sports photographer, dies of coronavirus at 48 https://t.co/50N6mJxUll via @nypostsports 55 seconds ago Cyndi Blanchard RT @nypost: Anthony Causi, beloved Post sports photographer, dies of coronavirus at 48 https://t.co/QNfc5pN5v1 https://t.co/vPH3825FXQ 1 minute ago Kaja Whitehouse RT @liaeustach: I didn’t know Anthony. But he was part of the @nypost family. This hits so close to home, it hurts. RIP. https://t.co/O1cp7… 2 minutes ago