Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli given all-clear from cancer after second battle with the disease Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear after a second battle with pancreatic cancer. The 55-year-old has fought the disease on two occasions, having been declared cancer-free in 2017 before revealing in 2019 that it had returned. He has spent 17 months fighting this second bout of cancer, with two […] 👓 View full article

Chelsea announce that former player and boss Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear after a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

