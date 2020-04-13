Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi

Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Delhi: Low-intensity quake hits National Capital, no casualty reported https://t.co/qXQxWFM8vN #Delhi #Earthquake 5 minutes ago

Globaltrendsfi1

Globaltrendsfirst Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi https://t.co/1eW7pQvquj 11 minutes ago

avpnews_live

AVP News Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi, second in two days https://t.co/iiHNvlUrO6 15 minutes ago

Wajahath143

Crazy Guy🔥♥️~Sidheart forever RT @Outlookindia: A low-intensity #earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometers. #delhiearthquake… 18 minutes ago

7Iamcherry

Iamcherry😂😂😂7 RT @timesofindia: Low-intensity #earthquake hits Delhi https://t.co/qhbOSmfGCY via @TOIDelhi 22 minutes ago

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: A low-intensity #earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit #Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake oc… 27 minutes ago

SinglaJaffi

Jaffi Singla An other low intensity earthquake hits delhi second time in 24 hours. #earthquake #Delhi #EarthquakePH… https://t.co/igv4sY31PG 30 minutes ago

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi https://t.co/5B1T19QU6i via @timesofindia 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.