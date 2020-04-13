Tony Bellew EXCLUSIVE: Former world champion tells story of how he went viral with frustrated parenting video

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tony Bellew has told talkSPORT he is coping well in coronavirus lockdown, despite an amusing viral video displaying his frustrations last week. The now retired former WBC cruiserweight champion was seen trying to reason with his eldest child, who was attempting to raid the kitchen cupboards during an interview. Bellew told the talkSPORT Sports Breakfast: […] 👓 View full article

