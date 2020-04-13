Global  

Former Seahawk Tavaris Jackson ties in car accident at age 36

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Former Seahawk quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, whose toughness as a starter and willingness to adapt to a backup quarterback role when the team won the Super Bowl in 2013 endeared him to teammates and coaches, has died in a car accident at the age of 36, according to multiple reports. Jackson was reportedly involved in a […]
