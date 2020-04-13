Global  

Ex-NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in car crash

FOX Sports Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Ex-NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in car crashFormer NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash near his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama
