Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > David Ortiz, John Krasinski surprise Boston medical workers with salute

David Ortiz, John Krasinski surprise Boston medical workers with salute

ESPN Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The Red Sox legend was part of a tribute that included a run around the bases at Fenway Park and free tickets once baseball season begins.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: John Krasinski Teams Up With David 'Big Papi' Ortiz to Surprise Boston Health Care Workers | THR News

John Krasinski Teams Up With David 'Big Papi' Ortiz to Surprise Boston Health Care Workers | THR News 01:37

 John Krasinski Teams Up With David 'Big Papi' Ortiz to Surprise Boston Health Care Workers | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.