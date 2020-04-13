Neymar's first reaction to his mother dating gamer six years younger than him

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Neymar's mother has confirmed on Instagram a relationship with 22-year-old gamer Tiago Ramos and the Paris St-Germain star has given his seal of approval after breaking his silence Neymar's mother has confirmed on Instagram a relationship with 22-year-old gamer Tiago Ramos and the Paris St-Germain star has given his seal of approval after breaking his silence 👓 View full article

