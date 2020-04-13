S. Korea to ship testing kits to U.S.

Mit Philips RT @KristofDecoste1: Exclusive: South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. - source https://t.co/gFVvGuMX5e 1 minute ago

MARRIED TO MEL @PalefaceNdn @KatiePavlich With all those testing locations why you suppose Fat Donnie is begging South Korea for t… https://t.co/BkfFBBdxYG 3 minutes ago

Özkan Özmen Pinhani RT @Reuters: EXCLUSIVE: South Korea to ship 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to U.S. on Tuesday in the first such shipment following a requ… 5 minutes ago

LiLsWord Grey Matter RT @File411: Blessed be - @AlexandriaboyVA ”shipments” tomorrow 600,000 Test from S Korea. South Korea to ship 600,000 testing kits to US h… 8 minutes ago

Trending A to Z South Korea To Ship 6 Lakh Coronavirus Testing Kits To US - https://t.co/5YPXZ90CEa 13 minutes ago

Steve Eggleston RT @penguinponders: Reuters: So. Korea to ship COVID-19 testing kits to U.S. https://t.co/c8LoBdySnu 15 minutes ago

Karen Townsend Reuters: So. Korea to ship COVID-19 testing kits to U.S. https://t.co/c8LoBdySnu 15 minutes ago