Colin Cowherd believes the Jaguars will tank next season to have a shot at drafting Trevor Lawrence

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly the top prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft and Colin Cowherd thinks one team is planing on doing everything they can to acquire him: the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly the top prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft and Colin Cowherd thinks one team is planing on doing everything they can to acquire him: the Jacksonville Jaguars. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published -551 seconds ago Colin Cowherd believes the Jaguars will tank next season to have a shot at drafting Trevor Lawrence 06:14 Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly the top prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft and Colin Cowherd thinks one team is planing on doing everything they can to acquire him: the Jacksonville Jaguars.