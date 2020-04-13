Drew Doughty on resuming NHL season: 'not going to be like winning a real Stanley Cup'

Two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty is pessimistic about the chances of the NHL resuming play this season.

