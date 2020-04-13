Global  

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey becomes highest paid RB in NFL history: reports

CBC.ca Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is set to become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after agreeing to a four-year, $64 million contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.
