Arsenal stars reject 25 per cent pay cut across next 12 months amid coronavirus

Daily Star Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Arsenal stars reject 25 per cent pay cut across next 12 months amid coronavirusArsenal players were offered a 12.5 per cent pay cut across the next 12 months with an option to have the money put on top of their next salary – but the Gunners stars unanimously voted against it
