Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been deemed an "essential business" in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said on Monday, allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak.
WWE Deemed 'Essential Business' in Florida WWE will resume live television programming from its Orlando training facility and Full Sail University in Winter Park. The decision is based off a memo released from Gov. Ron Desantis' office regarding additions of services to a previous executive order....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Susan Daniels RT @Reuters: .@WWE has been deemed an 'essential business' in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said, allowing the company to resume live… 34 seconds ago
GoEskso🇨🇦🇮🇳🇦🇪 RT @Edmontonsun: Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/UZkWwjWzkv 35 seconds ago
Somewhere in Texas ☀️ RT @rulajebreal: Florida Governor DeSantis deems pro wrestling ‘essential business’ amid statewide stay-at-home order.
Count wrestling am… 59 seconds ago