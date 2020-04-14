Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak

Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been deemed an "essential business" in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said on Monday, allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: WWE Deemed 'Essential Business' in Florida

WWE Deemed 'Essential Business' in Florida 00:56

 WWE Deemed 'Essential Business' in Florida WWE will resume live television programming from its Orlando training facility and Full Sail University in Winter Park. The decision is based off a memo released from Gov. Ron Desantis' office regarding additions of services to a previous executive order....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

55555smd

Susan Daniels RT @Reuters: .@WWE has been deemed an 'essential business' in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said, allowing the company to resume live… 34 seconds ago

lakhbirb

GoEskso🇨🇦🇮🇳🇦🇪 RT @Edmontonsun: Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/UZkWwjWzkv 35 seconds ago

joanneintexas

Somewhere in Texas ☀️ RT @rulajebreal: Florida Governor DeSantis deems pro wrestling ‘essential business’ amid statewide stay-at-home order. Count wrestling am… 59 seconds ago

Townbiznessman

Chico Unbreakable RT @accountable_us: Florida man deems ‘rastling an essential business. #COVID19 https://t.co/V6OM5kgN6M 2 minutes ago

VMSwiderski

VM Swiderski RT @DrEricDing: I CANT. I JUST CANT TODAY. 🤦🏻‍♂️ Amid lockdown, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been deemed an “essential business… 4 minutes ago

rulajebreal

Rula Jebreal Florida Governor DeSantis deems pro wrestling ‘essential business’ amid statewide stay-at-home order. Count wrest… https://t.co/rbM04jau25 6 minutes ago

NY_runaway

BlueWave RT @LamontFrazier4: https://t.co/77tJOsMaBx Okay, this is just DAMNED RIDICULOUS! WTF is wrong with this twerp? #OneVoice16 minutes ago

vmp2795

VMP RT @sahilkapur: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis deems pro wrestling ‘essential business’ amid statewide stay-at-home order https://t.co/kktQ… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.