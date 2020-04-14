Lanier County Network College basketball recruiting: Five-star guard Joshua Christopher commits to Arizona State - https://t.co/EoQJvbmC50 14 minutes ago

WHO DID THEY MISS!!!!! RT @BSB_Wolverine: Josh Christopher spurns #Michigan, commits to Arizona State. https://t.co/7Qt0L5oDqN 24 minutes ago

Kristoffer Ayala Bad. Ass. https://t.co/o8POjU1kl1 via https://t.co/fm0AAVdvZ9 58 minutes ago

Potroast RT @freep: Five-star mega-guard Josh Christopher says no to Michigan basketball https://t.co/rr0XLF0YVF 1 hour ago

Greg LeMonte RT @freepsports: Five-star mega-guard Josh Christopher says no to Michigan basketball https://t.co/H0WgrFTI0m 1 hour ago

Clint Patrick C. (Cool Hand Clint) College basketball recruiting: Five-star guard Joshua Christopher commits to Arizona State https://t.co/oI5nUTEN26… https://t.co/gvTSHOejwP 1 hour ago

BETMAPS™️ Yeah boi!!! #SunDevils #ASU https://t.co/vKwFDJ76cJ by @cbssports 1 hour ago