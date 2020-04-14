Global  

Sport24.co.za | NASCAR driver Larson suspended after racial slur during virtual race

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
US driver Kyle Larson has been indefinitely suspended from the NASCAR stock car series after using a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race.
News video: Jason Whitlock and Regan Smith react to Kyle Larson's suspension for using a racial slur

Jason Whitlock and Regan Smith react to Kyle Larson's suspension for using a racial slur 05:39

 Kyle Larson has been indefinitely suspended after using a racial slur during an iRacing event. Jason Whitlock and Regan Smith react on FS1's "NASCAR Race Hub."

