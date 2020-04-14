Global  

Lin pledges up to $1 million to combat coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin pledged up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts and said he had been pained by the treatment meted out to some of Asian-Americans in the United States.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: TikTok Pledges $375 Million to Communities Impacted by the Coronavirus

TikTok Pledges $375 Million to Communities Impacted by the Coronavirus 00:15

 TikTok announced that it is pledging $375 million to the coronavirus relief fund which will be allocated to various initiatives and programs. The recipients of the fund include healthcare workers and communities who have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

