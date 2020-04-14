Lin pledges up to $1 million to combat coronavirus Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin pledged up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts and said he had been pained by the treatment meted out to some of Asian-Americans in the United States. 👓 View full article

