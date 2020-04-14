Tottenham ‘should be congratulated’ for reversing furlough decision and putting things right with fans, insists Ally McCoist Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Harry Redknapp and Ally McCoist have praised Tottenham for ‘listening to fans’ and performing a U-turn over their decision to furlough staff. Spurs announced on Monday they had reversed their controversial decision to use the Government’s job retention scheme to help pay non-playing staff members during the coronavirus lockdown. The initial furlough announcement triggered a […] 👓 View full article

