Tottenham ‘should be congratulated’ for reversing furlough decision and putting things right with fans, insists Ally McCoist

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Harry Redknapp and Ally McCoist have praised Tottenham for ‘listening to fans’ and performing a U-turn over their decision to furlough staff. Spurs announced on Monday they had reversed their controversial decision to use the Government’s job retention scheme to help pay non-playing staff members during the coronavirus lockdown. The initial furlough announcement triggered a […]
