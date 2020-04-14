Global  

MS Dhoni has unbelievable power; best finisher in history: Michael Hussey

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
In the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo's Videocast, host Sanjay Manjarekar chats up with Michael Hussey, former international Australian Cricketer and one of the finest finishers cricket has ever produced about his career, his art of finishing, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and more.

A reliable finisher, Hussey usually came to bat at a...
