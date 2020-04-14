Tottenham striker Harry Kane ‘might fancy Barcelona or Real Madrid one day’, but Harry Redknapp questions Manchester United transfer links

Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane may consider leaving Tottenham for Barcelona or Real Madrid ‘one day’, but has told talkSPORT that he doubts the England captain would move to Manchester United. Reports over the weekend claimed the Red Devils were ready to spend £200million to sign the 26-year-old striker, and that Spurs were willing to […]

