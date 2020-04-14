Tottenham striker Harry Kane ‘might fancy Barcelona or Real Madrid one day’, but Harry Redknapp questions Manchester United transfer links
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane may consider leaving Tottenham for Barcelona or Real Madrid ‘one day’, but has told talkSPORT that he doubts the England captain would move to Manchester United. Reports over the weekend claimed the Red Devils were ready to spend £200million to sign the 26-year-old striker, and that Spurs were willing to […]
Gary Neville says Harry Kane is the type of player Manchester United would traditionally look to sign and Jamie Redknapp believes the Tottenham striker could ‘explore other avenues’ if Spurs fail to win trophies.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Olomoinfo Harry Kane will remain on Manchester United's transfer shortlist despite Tottenham's stance that they will not sell… https://t.co/KY60iwPDXt 28 minutes ago
zhouying RT @LVbet_com: 🗣 “He is the best striker in the Premier League. He is ready to go to a big club now.”
Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc… 43 minutes ago
Opanyin Kweku Gyan RT @SirAlexStand: Man Utd told signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane for world-record £200m would be a bargain https://t.co/3HR9PEZ4F0 https… 44 minutes ago
Ahobrase985fm Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane open to Manchester United move https://t.co/twzkHk8L72 via @AhobraseYe Online 1 hour ago
owusuDENNIS Tottenham will not sell Kane to domestic rival this summer https://t.co/OQhT2K0ESa 1 hour ago
⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Man Utd told signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane for world-record £200m would be a bargain https://t.co/vx0J8xohBp #THFC#COYS2 hours ago
MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS ⚽️ Man Utd told signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane for world-record £200m would be a bargain https://t.co/3HR9PEZ4F0 https://t.co/vxMKb7OZSG 2 hours ago
Spurs News Man Utd told signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane for world-record £200m would be a bargain https://t.co/3g8j4KDLa9 2 hours ago