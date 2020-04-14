Global  

Newcastle ace Matty Longstaff pledges to donate 30 per cent of his wages to NHS… despite only earning £850 a week

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Newcastle youngster Matty Longstaff has pledged to donate 30 per cent of his wages to the club’s NHS fund – despite the midfielder only earning £850 a week. The 20-year-old, who is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new contract at St James’ Park,  is one of the lowest earners in the Premier League. First […]
