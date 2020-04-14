Nick Wright: Comparing Joe Burrow to LeBron James is 'borderline ludicrous' Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to talk about Joe Burrow, who was recently compared to NBA great LeBron James. Bengals' legend Boomer Esiason says the likely No. 1 overall draft pick could be for Cincinnati what LeBron James was for Cleveland. Hear why Nick thinks the comparison is an unfair one. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to talk about Joe Burrow, who was recently compared to NBA great LeBron James. Bengals' legend Boomer Esiason says the likely No. 1 overall draft pick could be for Cincinnati what LeBron James was for Cleveland. Hear why Nick thinks the comparison is an unfair one. 👓 View full article

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 week ago Nick Wright: Comparing Joe Burrow to LeBron James is 'borderline ludicrous' 01:46

