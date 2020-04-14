Global  

First Love Actually, then Grease, now Joseph Parker brilliantly re-enacts Sweet Child O' Mine scene from Step Brothers

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Joseph Parker has proven himself to be quite the showman lately. The 28-year-old former world heavyweight champion has been providing some much-needed feelgood entertainment during a very uncertain time. First, he recreated the ‘Dancing Prime Minister’ scene from the film Love Actually, then channelled his inner-John Travolta to become Danny Zuko in the film Grease. […]
