Railways to cancel 39L tickets; offer full refund

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for travel between April 15 and May 3 due to extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till then in the wake of the pandemic, said sources. With Railways allowing tickets to be booked during the 21-day lockdown for journeys after April 14, around 39 lakh bookings were made by passengers. 👓 View full article

