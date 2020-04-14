Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chip Ganassi Racing fires star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used N-word during virtual race

Chip Ganassi Racing fires star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used N-word during virtual race

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Chip Ganassi Racing fires star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used N-word during virtual race
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race 00:32

 Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dalejr88nhfan

Chris D RT @mrn_rno: BREAKING Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson due to lack of sponsorship. Larson forced to turn over video games to Ross Chas… 3 minutes ago

BukiWilliams

buki. RT @jamiedupree: CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Chip Ganassi Racing fires star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used N-word during virtual race. 3 minutes ago

DotEsports

Dot Esports After using a racial slur live on stream during an iRacing event this weekend, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has been f… https://t.co/wJLKCx2bl0 3 minutes ago

rcoxwell816

Richard coxwell RT @WCCBCharlotte: #UPDATE: Chip Ganassi Racing fires star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used N-word during virtual race. DETAILS: htt… 6 minutes ago

SteveChapman13

(((Steve Chapman))) RT @MarlenGarcia777: BREAKING: Chip Ganassi Racing fires star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used racial slur during virtual race https… 7 minutes ago

MarlenGarcia777

Marlen Garcia BREAKING: Chip Ganassi Racing fires star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used racial slur during virtual race https://t.co/cruHoSbooa 11 minutes ago

Motorsport_Ed

Charles Bradley Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson over use of racial slur https://t.co/YlJoeSq6zK via @motorsport 12 minutes ago

Mark_Heim

Mark Heim RT @aldotcomSports: Chip Ganassi Racing fires NASCAR’s Kyle Larson after racial slur, says it was ‘obvious’ course of action https://t.co/1… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.