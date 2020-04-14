Global  

Kyle Larson fired after sponsors drop rising NASCAR star over racial slur

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Kyle Larson was fired Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing, a day after nearly every one of his sponsors dropped the star driver for using a racial slur during a live stream of a virtual race.
News video: Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race 00:32

 Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream. Katie Johnston reports.

