Kyle Larson fired after sponsors drop rising NASCAR star over racial slur

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kyle Larson was fired Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing, a day after nearly every one of his sponsors dropped the star driver for using a racial slur during a live stream of a virtual race.



Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published 11 hours ago Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race 00:32 Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream. Katie Johnston reports.