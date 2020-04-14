Global  

Celtic turn to former City transfer chief to replace Rodgers' man Congerton

Leicester Mercury Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Celtic turn to former City transfer chief to replace Rodgers' man CongertonScottish champions are reportedly set to appoint Ian Holloway's City recruitment chief to take the place of Lee Congerton, who is not in position at the King Power Stadium.
