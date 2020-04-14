Michigan basketball recruiting: Isaiah Todd turning pro inflicts a wound on Wolverines' class Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's been a rough 24 hours for Michigan basketball recruiting 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Maize n Brew Now that Josh Christopher and Isaiah Todd headed elsewhere, what is next for Juwan Howard and company in the 2020 c… https://t.co/aycPvT0NS7 2 minutes ago AJR RT @JasonJordanSI: *BREAKING* Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) has informed me that he has officially decommitted from Michigan and will pursue a pro… 4 minutes ago