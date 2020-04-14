Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michigan basketball recruiting: Isaiah Todd turning pro inflicts a wound on Wolverines' class

Michigan basketball recruiting: Isaiah Todd turning pro inflicts a wound on Wolverines' class

CBS Sports Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
It's been a rough 24 hours for Michigan basketball recruiting
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaizenBrew

Maize n Brew Now that Josh Christopher and Isaiah Todd headed elsewhere, what is next for Juwan Howard and company in the 2020 c… https://t.co/aycPvT0NS7 2 minutes ago

BocaJWorfneR

AJR RT @JasonJordanSI: *BREAKING* Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) has informed me that he has officially decommitted from Michigan and will pursue a pro… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.