French cycling teams say Tour de France may be held in August

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Cycling teams are gearing up for the Tour de France to be held in August rather than the usual July, after French President Emmanuel Macron said big public events would be halted until mid-July as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Tour de France postponed until August due to coronavirus pandemic

Tour de France postponed until August due to coronavirus pandemic 01:12

 The French cycling event was delayed following President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that events with large crowds could not take place until at least mid-July.View on euronews

