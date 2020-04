Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Fla., due to "a longstanding health issue," the team announced. He was 63. 👓 View full article

