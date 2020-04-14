Proposed Newcastle takeover moves a step closer to being finalised Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

A potential takeover of Newcastle by PCP Capital Partners has moved a step closer after legal documents were drawn up and filed.



