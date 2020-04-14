Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro

Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro

ESPN Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Isaiah Todd, who committed to Michigan in October, has now decommitted and will look to play professionally next season, his mother told ESPN.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fredo919

999 RT @JasonJordanSI: *BREAKING* Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) has informed me that he has officially decommitted from Michigan and will pursue a pro… 3 minutes ago

TheWolverineMag

TheWolverine.com RT @Rivals: A tough day for Michigan hoops as five-star Isiah Todd decommitted from the Wolverines and is instead pursuing a professional c… 5 minutes ago

TonyConleyBRAND

Tony Conley Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro - via @ESPN App https://t.co/gWPfJD2n0s 16 minutes ago

Rivals

Rivals A tough day for Michigan hoops as five-star Isiah Todd decommitted from the Wolverines and is instead pursuing a pr… https://t.co/p36qTaRX3R 22 minutes ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro https://t.co/OAbAv5KDPc #espn #sports https://t.co/LXHEUHAwe4 30 minutes ago

matchpreviewcom

Match Preview Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro https://t.co/OkDcl24jDk https://t.co/1uvT7pe8x1 30 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro https://t.co/tjLfxiRemM https://t.co/lE0xTbNgSI 30 minutes ago

a1cell4u

Butlerztv.com https://t.co/Pr32DhV0p5 Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro https://t.co/nyODkz7dot… https://t.co/yTZenAW0IO 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.