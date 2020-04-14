Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Isaiah Todd, who committed to Michigan in October, has now decommitted and will look to play professionally next season, his mother told ESPN. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 999 RT @JasonJordanSI: *BREAKING* Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) has informed me that he has officially decommitted from Michigan and will pursue a pro… 3 minutes ago TheWolverine.com RT @Rivals: A tough day for Michigan hoops as five-star Isiah Todd decommitted from the Wolverines and is instead pursuing a professional c… 5 minutes ago Tony Conley Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro - via @ESPN App https://t.co/gWPfJD2n0s 16 minutes ago Rivals A tough day for Michigan hoops as five-star Isiah Todd decommitted from the Wolverines and is instead pursuing a pr… https://t.co/p36qTaRX3R 22 minutes ago Brandon Thompson Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro https://t.co/OAbAv5KDPc #espn #sports https://t.co/LXHEUHAwe4 30 minutes ago Match Preview Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro https://t.co/OkDcl24jDk https://t.co/1uvT7pe8x1 30 minutes ago América Hoy Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro https://t.co/tjLfxiRemM https://t.co/lE0xTbNgSI 30 minutes ago Butlerztv.com https://t.co/Pr32DhV0p5 Todd decommits from U-M, will look to play pro https://t.co/nyODkz7dot… https://t.co/yTZenAW0IO 30 minutes ago