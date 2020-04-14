Global  

2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce on MLB's Red Sox investigation: 'Such a joke'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Steve Pearce, the recently retired 2018 World Series MVP, said MLB's investigation into sign stealing allegations against the Red Sox is a "joke."
