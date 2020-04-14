Global  

Yankees' co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies from 'longstanding health issue'

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, whose family has overseen one of the most dominant franchises in all of professional sports, died at the age of 63 from a "longstanding health issue", the team said on Tuesday.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63

Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63 01:12

 Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63 Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, died Tuesday morning at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Steinbrenner was battling an illness, and the cause of death was not due to COVID-19, according to a family source. Steinbrenner was...

