Yankees' co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies from 'longstanding health issue'

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, whose family has overseen one of the most dominant franchises in all of professional sports, died at the age of 63 from a "longstanding health issue", the team said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article



