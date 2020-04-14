Sport24.co.za | Quebec, Saint-Malo transatlantic race canceled due to pandemic Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 10th edition of the Transat Quebec-Saint Malo transatlantic race, which was set for 12 July, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

