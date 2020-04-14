Cowboys speak with Dak, Zeke about gatherings

In a radio interview Tuesday, Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are "aware now of how sensitive these situations are," in reference to reports of Prescott's weekend gathering at his house amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

