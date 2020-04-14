Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Dallas Cowboys VP Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott 'aware now' of coronavirus guidelines

Dallas Cowboys VP Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott 'aware now' of coronavirus guidelines

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Dallas vice president Stephen Jones addresses report that QB Dak Prescott had a party at his home recently, one attended by RB Ezekiel Elliott.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Police Called After Cowboys QB Allegedly Hosts Party During COVID -19 Crisis

Police Called After Cowboys QB Allegedly Hosts Party During COVID -19 Crisis 00:27

 Police Called After Cowboys QB Allegedly Hosts Party During COVID -19 Crisis

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RetweetTmz

ALL TMZ NEWS RT @TMZ_Sports: Dak Prescott Promises No More Quarantine Parties, Cowboys Exec Says https://t.co/1zVLpRTYwk 4 minutes ago

TMZ_Sports

TMZ Sports Dak Prescott Promises No More Quarantine Parties, Cowboys Exec Says https://t.co/1zVLpRTYwk 4 minutes ago

Lipsle2

Lisa D. Lipscomb RT @247Sports: Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones says team spoke to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott after footage of a party players hosted… 9 minutes ago

247Sports

247Sports Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones says team spoke to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott after footage of a party playe… https://t.co/xEV9nIPegA 14 minutes ago

CowboysNFLNews

CowboysFootball.com Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys address COVID-19 rules violation with QB Dak Prescott https://t.co/AzoViIOBGf #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation 31 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys address COVID-19 rules violation with QB Dak Prescott https://t.co/JW59mmI2BI… https://t.co/1FmVkyCU1M 35 minutes ago

MalinSeany

Seany Malin RT @fishsports: #NFLDraft : Are Jerry & Stephen Planning a #Cowboys Cheat? #NotFair ! https://t.co/G0JYF9rvZE via @SInow https://t.co/SwLLY… 3 hours ago

therealdre_jack

Andre’✭Jackson RT @CTSportsRadio: Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones joined @inthemageors, @OThankKevin & @MikeBacsik on @kandc1053 today & Jones confirms h… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.