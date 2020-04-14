Flights may resume from May 4; govt mum on refunds Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Scheduled passenger flights could now resume from May 4. After Prime Minister Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 on Tuesday, the aviation ministry tweeted, "all domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3, 2020.” 👓 View full article

