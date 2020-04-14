AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Veteran guard Mike Iupati is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, joining a glut of free agent additions focused on the offensive line 👓 View full article

