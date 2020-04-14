Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal

AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Veteran guard Mike Iupati is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, joining a glut of free agent additions focused on the offensive line
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

David2531

David Arne RT @JFowlerESPN: OG Mike Iupati returning to Seattle on a one-year deal, per source. Seahawks lost George Fant and Germain Ifedi but keep I… 10 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/dLmuIHmzp7 #nfl https://t.co/rcyU9U1pin 32 minutes ago

JFowlerESPN

Jeremy Fowler OG Mike Iupati returning to Seattle on a one-year deal, per source. Seahawks lost George Fant and Germain Ifedi but… https://t.co/PA0rS0CrIg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.