Maria Rosales AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/XAx8BACaxB https://t.co/yH2FmgXjt6 37 minutes ago thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Guard Mike Iupati is reportedly returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal. https://t.co/YvuBvVsEKQ 40 minutes ago Win RT @WinWithMalliard: AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/2SQ2TlnBTn #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/3tg7ZugEn1 58 minutes ago Win AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/2SQ2TlnBTn #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/3tg7ZugEn1 1 hour ago Jones on Lockdown AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal (from @AP) https://t.co/MGGaQA369i 1 hour ago Sportsnet Guard Mike Iupati is reportedly returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal. https://t.co/YvuBvVsEKQ 1 hour ago Sports News AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/GAXvRADw13 2 hours ago Dizzed.com AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/qSyQaDxNIQ 2 hours ago