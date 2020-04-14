Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal

AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Veteran guard Mike Iupati is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, joining a glut of free agent additions focused on the offensive line
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Seahawks bring back veteran guard Mike Iupati

The Seahawks are re-signing veteran guard Mike Iupati, according to a report Tuesday from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, adding to an already-crowded offensive line...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

MariaRo39665863

Maria Rosales AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/XAx8BACaxB https://t.co/yH2FmgXjt6 37 minutes ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Guard Mike Iupati is reportedly returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal. https://t.co/YvuBvVsEKQ 40 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win RT @WinWithMalliard: AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/2SQ2TlnBTn #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/3tg7ZugEn1 58 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/2SQ2TlnBTn #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/3tg7ZugEn1 1 hour ago

deuceohsixx

Jones on Lockdown AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal (from @AP) https://t.co/MGGaQA369i 1 hour ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Guard Mike Iupati is reportedly returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal. https://t.co/YvuBvVsEKQ 1 hour ago

esportsws

Sports News AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/GAXvRADw13 2 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal https://t.co/qSyQaDxNIQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.