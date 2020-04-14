|
AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal
|
|
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Veteran guard Mike Iupati is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, joining a glut of free agent additions focused on the offensive line
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Seahawks bring back veteran guard Mike IupatiThe Seahawks are re-signing veteran guard Mike Iupati, according to a report Tuesday from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, adding to an already-crowded offensive line...
Seattle Times
Tweets about this