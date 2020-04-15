Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Paul Pogba on critic Graeme Souness: I don't even know him

Paul Pogba on critic Graeme Souness: I don't even know him

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is bemused as to why he remains a constant source of criticism despite missing most of the campaign through injury. The 27-year-old has been restricted to just eight appearances this season due to a persistent ankle injury. Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness has been one of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: The Football Show - Pogba 'below the belt'

The Football Show - Pogba 'below the belt' 00:49

 Jamie Carragher says Paul Pogba's comments about Graeme Souness were 'below the belt'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

todayng

TODAY Paul Pogba delivers ultimate put-down to critic Graeme Souness https://t.co/FGBHHBJclw 3 hours ago

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk Paul Pogba delivers ultimate put-down to critic Graeme Souness https://t.co/egS8QWfR4d 3 hours ago

SportingLifeFC

Sporting Life Football 🗣 "I didn't even know who he was, really..." 👀 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has claimed he did not know… https://t.co/JO3b27O8ri 10 hours ago

el_mohr_

👑🔥THE MARSHAL RT @todayng: Paul Pogba delivers ultimate put-down to critic Graeme Souness https://t.co/fPBarqgXM4 11 hours ago

todayng

TODAY Paul Pogba delivers ultimate put-down to critic Graeme Souness https://t.co/fPBarqgXM4 11 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @IExpressSports: .@paulpogba hits back at his biggest critic Graeme Souness, saying he initially didn’t even know who the Liverpool lege… 12 hours ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports .@paulpogba hits back at his biggest critic Graeme Souness, saying he initially didn’t even know who the Liverpool… https://t.co/KJQObyX8an 12 hours ago

bbcfootballprem

BBC Football: Premier League Graeme Souness is a long-term critic of Paul Pogba - but now, the Manchester United midfielder has had his say. https://t.co/tq8bAbXo9Y 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.