Cousins: Empty stadium play could be 'refreshing'

ESPN Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
During a Tuesday conference call, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he looks forward to playing football this fall -- even if under altered circumstances -- and also spoke on the "unique dynamic" that led to former teammate Stefon Diggs' departure.
