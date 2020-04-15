Global  

COVID-19 Impact: Tour de France organisers working on new start date

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Tour de France organisers are working to find a new start date for cycling's biggest race after large public gatherings were banned until mid-July in the latest extension of the French coronavirus lockdown. Originally slated to start from Nice on June 27 and finish in Paris on July 19, there is no chance the event can go ahead as...
